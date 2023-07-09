Our Temperatures Are Heading Back Up

Sunnier day on Sunday

Work week starts hot

Showers midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a beautiful day here across southern Wisconsin. We began the weekend mild with our highs only reaching near 80. High pressure will stay to our west for the next few days and that will mean we continue to have a mild and drier weekend. That means for Sunday look for a little fewer clouds and temperatures reaching a few more degrees, possibly to the lower 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

The sunny weather continues on Monday, but by later in the day winds will begin to pick up to gusts of 35 mph. The warming trend will jump the most on Monday and we’ll reach to near 90 in Madison and possibly hit the lower 90s toward the west. Overnight into early Tuesday morning, we’ll have the trailing end of a cold front push through and we could have a few showers and embedded thunderstorms before sunrise. Then we’ll clear out to another sunny day with temperatures beginning to dip back down into the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead...

By midweek temperatures will be back down to 80 with a day filled mostly with showers.

