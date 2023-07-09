Waunakee mural to honor lives of lost loved ones

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new mural is set to be put up in Waunakee. The purpose behind it is to honor the lives of loved ones lost.

Michelle Kullmann, the pioneer behind the mural, lost her son to fentanyl poisoning back in November of 2021.

Kullmann said she got the idea after seeing butterfly wing murals in other communities. Kullmann even found one created from another mother who also lost her son to fentanyl poisoning.

“That’s really what inspired this to get going,” Kullmann said. “I thought to myself, ‘I want a mural in my community.’”

The mural will be put up on the side of the Waunabike shop along Main Street in downtown Waunakee.

While the piece will honor her son, Kullmann said she wants the mural also to be dedicated to other lives in the community who were lost too soon.

“I didn’t want it to be just about my son because I know there’s so many other parents in Waunakee that have also lost their kids to tragic endings,” Kullmann said. “I wanted this to be a mural for everybody in our community who has lost anybody.”

The mural will have two large butterfly wings with 30 smaller butterflies flying around it.

The artist, Kinga Johnson, said she immediately reached out after hearing Kullmann’s idea.

“This one matches up with what I actually love to paint,” Kinga said. “The colors and meaning behind it, it’s just, it’s very special.”

People can pay to have the name of their lost loved one painted on one of the 30 smaller butterflies.

The cost of it will go towards the $7,500 need in funds to make the mural possible.

“The people that started reaching out and wanting to be part of it, it has just been incredibly moving knowing that there’s a lot of passion in our community behind this,” Kullmann said.

10 of the 30 smaller butterflies have already been purchased.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, there’s a Facebook and Instagram page for the mural project called Waunakee Wings.

