1 dead in rollover crash in Grant Co.

A Cassville man died in a rollover crash in Grant Co. on Sunday morning, according to the...
A Cassville man died in a rollover crash in Grant Co. on Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERLOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A driver was thrown from their vehicle and died after a rollover wreck late Sunday morning in Grant Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement, an Isuzu Rodeo driven by Jesse Sahr was heading east on Hwy. 133 around 10:35 a.m. when his SUV went off the road at a curve. Sahr, 44, overcorrected and spun back onto the road before the 2000 Rodeo rolled onto his roof, investigators found.

They determined Sahr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected. The Cassville man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Cassville Fire Department, Cassville EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Grant Co. Coroner’s office responded to the crash.

