3 die in fiery Waushara Co. wreck

Three people were killed in a Waushara Co. crash on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Sheriff's Office reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WARREN, Wis. (WMTV) – Three people are dead after a fiery head-on collision in the Town of Warren on Friday afternoon left both vehicles involved engulfed in flames, the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office credited a bystander with saving a fourth person’s life by pulling that individual from the burning vehicle.

According to its report, investigators have determined one of the vehicles was heading west on Wis. Hwy. 21 shortly before 2 p.m. and went over the centerline near 30th Court, where it collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Both people in the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated, while one person in the other vehicle also died in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the individuals who died, pending the notification on their families.

It noted that, in addition to members of the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Redgranite Police and Fire Departments, the Poy Sippi Fire Dept., Waushara Co. EMS, Wautoma DNR Ranger, and the Waushara Co. Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the crash.

