Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title

Allisen Corpuz hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf...
Allisen Corpuz hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.

Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first U.S. Women’s Open champion at Pebble Beach.

She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.

Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women’s golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality hit as she walked toward the 18th green with a three-shot lead in hand. She wiped away tears with her Aloha-print towel when it was over.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women’s Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-shot lead on the opening hole when Corpuz hit her approach to 5 feet for birdie, and the 24-year-old from Japan dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

Bernhard Langer holds the trophy after his two-stroke win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly hug on the 18th hole after their round during the third round of...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld
Fan guide now available for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld
Embroidery of shirt for senior open
Stevens Point business helps embroider U.S. Senior Open merchandise