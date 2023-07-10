Back to the 90s today!

Sunny & hot today

Scattered storms overnight

Better chance for rain on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve gotten a break from the intense heat over the past few days, but it’s returning to southern Wisconsin to start your workweek. Thankfully, it’ll only last for one day though as temperatures go down, humidity levels will go up this week.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will stay mainly sunny today thanks to high pressure to our south. Temperatures warm up very quickly: we’ll reach the 80s by 10 AM, nearing the 90s by 3 PM this afternoon. Dew points will be similar to where they were over the weekend so humidity will be low at least. It’ll be a good day to take the kids to the pool or beach, but make sure you’re staying hydrated.

A cold front approaching from the north will bring scattered storm chances overnight. Most of us will see this around near or after midnight. There is a chance for a few strong storms to the north of Dane County closer to Portage, Richland Center, and points northward. The line of storms will weaken as it moves farther south. Any strong storms could produce some gusty winds and small hail. We haven’t missed a First Alert Day for these storms, but we’ll watch them closely tonight.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will partially clear on Tuesday with temperatures a bit cooler in the mid-80s. Humidity levels will be a bit higher and will continue to rise ahead of our next weather-maker. That system will arrive Tuesday night and bring good rain chances on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, with cooler temperatures.

We’ll see more chances for rain to end the week on Friday and Saturday.

