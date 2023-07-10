BBB: Online ordering can adversely impact local restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food delivery apps make ordering from nearby restaurants easy, but the cost for those delivery apps might actually be higher than you think, especially for small, local restaurants and their delivery drivers.

An expert with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says delivery fees and royalties can add up for a small business, but there are ways to still support local restaurants.

BBB Wisconsin CEO and President James Temmer says the best way to support local restaurants is to order food directly through them as opposed to a third-party app.

Temmer explained that delivery apps can take 20-30% in royalties per order.

“If they’re selling something and it’s $10 on the menu, they might only be getting $7 for that item from the third party app,” Temmer said. “It really cuts into their profit.”

When ordering directly from a local restaurant, the BBB says most of the time you can call the restaurant or go directly to their website.

If it’s a restaurant you order from often, ask them what the best way is. The BBB emphasizes supporting local when you can — more business helps them keep their price’s down, which saves you money too.

“The most important thing here is to support those local businesses and local restaurants so they are here for a long, long time,” Temmer said.

