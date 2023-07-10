Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered Monday morning from a Dane Co. lake.

The Madison Police Dept. confirmed that the body was recovered around 5:45 a.m. at Lake Monona, just off John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive.

Authorities have not released any details about the individual whose body was found, nor have they indicated how the person may have died.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 news will provide more information as it becomes available.

#BREAKING MPD confirming a body has been recovered from Lake Monona just off of John Nolen & North Shore Drive @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/4ncMdlz2mx — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) July 10, 2023

