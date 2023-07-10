Body recovered from Lake Monona

The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered Monday morning from a Dane Co. lake.

The Madison Police Dept. confirmed that the body was recovered around 5:45 a.m. at Lake Monona, just off John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive.

Authorities have not released any details about the individual whose body was found, nor have they indicated how the person may have died.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 news will provide more information as it becomes available.

One dead in crash on Highway 12

