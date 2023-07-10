Brewers draft eight in second day of MLB Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers drafted six pitchers and a pair of shortstops in rounds three through ten of the 2023 MLB Draft.

In the third round, the Brewers picked right-handed pitcher Eric Bitoni 87th overall. The seventeen-year-old is from San Bernardino, CA and is committed to play at the University of Oregon.

Milwaukee added another right-handed pitcher, Jason Woodward, in the fourth round at 119. The 21-year-old pitched at Florida Gulf Coast, where he pitched in only three games his junior season before a season-ending injury. During his sophomore year, he went 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 15 starts.

At 155 in the fifth round, the Brewers drafted right-handed pitcher Ryan Birchard out of Niagara County Community College in New York. He went 8-0 with a save in 10 appearances and 9 starts. Birchard had a 1.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts as he was named First Team NJCAA Division III All-American and the Western New York Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The 19-year-old is also committed to the University of Oregon.

In the sixth round, Milwaukee drafted shortstop Cooper Pratt from Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, MS. The 182nd overall pick is the 2023 Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year. Pratt, 18-years-old, is committed to the University of Mississippi.

Tate Kuehner was the Brewer’s seventh round pick at 212th-overall. The left-handed pitcher played college baseball at the University of Louisville. During his four year at Louisville, Kuehner had nine saves in 70 appearance with 14 starts. He was named to the 2022 All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team,

In the eighth round, Milwaukee added right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho. The 242nd-overall pick played college baseball at the University of Indiana, but is committed to the University of Arkansas as a graduate transfer. The 23-year-old went 4-1 with a save in 18 relief appearances as a redshirt senior for the Hoosiers. Yoho’s college career started at the University of Houston, but due to injury and the pandemic, had a nearly three-year gap in between appearances at Houston and Indiana.

Left-handed pitcher Mark Manfredi was drafted in the ninth round by the Brewers. The 23-year-old played college baseball at the University of Dayton, where he went 3-4 with a 4.99 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 appearances for the Flyers in 2023.

In the tenth round, the Brewers drafted another right-handed pitcher, Morris Austin. The 302nd-overall pick played college baseball at Houston Christian. The 23-year-old had a pair of saves and a 7.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts for the Huskies in 2023.

The Draft continues Tuesday, with rounds 11-20. Milwaukee with have 10 picks.

