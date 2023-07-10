Brewers select Wake Forest infielder Brock Wilken in first round of 2023 MLB Draft

Wake Forest's Brock Wilken smiles after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of an NCAA...
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken smiles after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Wake Forest infielder Brock Wilken 18th overall in the first round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

In his junior season for the Demon Deacons, Wilken batted .345 with 15 doubles 82 RBI and set a new school record with 31 home runs.

In 2023, the 21-year-old led the ACC in home runs (31) slugging percentage (.807) and total bases (192). His 71 career homers rank first all-time in the ACC.

Wilken was named First Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Second Team All-American by Baseball America and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Wilken was also a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2023.

Milwaukee will round out the first day of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by selecting 33rd (Competitive Balance Round A) and 54th overall (second round).

