Brewers select Wake Forest infielder Brock Wilken in first round of 2023 MLB Draft

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Wake Forest infielder Brock Wilken 18th overall in the first round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

With the 18th selection of the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select Brock Wilken from Wake Forest.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/W7karkKcTS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 10, 2023

In his junior season for the Demon Deacons, Wilken batted .345 with 15 doubles 82 RBI and set a new school record with 31 home runs.

In 2023, the 21-year-old led the ACC in home runs (31) slugging percentage (.807) and total bases (192). His 71 career homers rank first all-time in the ACC.

Wilken was named First Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Second Team All-American by Baseball America and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Wilken was also a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2023.

Milwaukee will round out the first day of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by selecting 33rd (Competitive Balance Round A) and 54th overall (second round).

