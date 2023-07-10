Day of remembrance: Family, friends and first responders honor fallen fire captain

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The life of Fire Captain Cory Barr is being remembered all day long in a community he left behind five years ago.

“I still come back here. It’s hard to let go. It’s hard to let go. There’s not a day that I don’t miss him,” Jack Barr, father of the fallen fire captain, said through an interpreter. “Losing somebody and accepting that loss is really, really hard.”

He spoke by the memorial statue behind the Sun Prairie fire station. Cory Barr’s wife Abby and two children also visited the site Monday as fresh flowers suggested others also paid their respects.

Jack Barr, father of fallen Fire Captain Cory Barr, sits by a monument honoring his son. (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

On July 10, 2018, Barr and firefighters with the Sun Prairie Fire Department evacuated dozens of people from their homes and businesses due to a gas leak. Barr died following an explosion.

Before the fire department opened the building to community members, some joined a workout fundraiser led by Abby Barr. She is the franchise owner at Burn Boot Camp, which she said has helped her through grief.

“It helps with that depression, sadness side that sits with me constantly, but I can be happy and feel joy and doing the workouts is the way I can do that. It’s a helpful coping mechanism,” she said.

The workout was a fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Abby Barr said, which helps people who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Friends like Sara Lannoy joined the event in support.

“Abby is one of the strongest women I know by far. I think anybody that talks to her knows that. She’s just someone that wants to celebrate her husband’s life and her girls and I’m just really, really proud of her because we don’t ever want to forget about Cory,” she said.

The firefighting family also joined in. Lieutenant Aaron Huebner, who recalled knowing Captain Barr for almost a decade, said, “Having a little bit more opportunities to laugh and act goofy and jump up and down with a bunch of folks who are a lot better at it than I am is how we keep getting one foot after another.”

Monday’s events ended at the Glass Nickel Pizza Co. on Main St., a business that also started anew after being impacted by the explosion.

