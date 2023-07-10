Madison organization connects refugees with longtime area residents through annual picnic

A Madison all-volunteer organization recognized and connected refugees in the Madison area through their annual picnic Sunday afternoon.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Dozens of people showed up to Open Doors for Refugees’ picnic Sunday. The event helps connect Madison-area refugees with long-time Madison residents. It was held in Olin Park and featured a variety of food, games and live music.

One volunteer said the event helps showcase the cultural diversity in Madison.

“We think of integration of refugees and immigrants like, ‘Oh, they need to learn about America,’ and that’s very true. But also, America needs to learn about them, and we need to have this exchange,” Open Doors for Refugees Volunteer Sallie Pisera said.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the Open Doors for Refugees, check out their website for more information.

