MPD investigates 4-month-old stolen dog on Madison’s south side

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a dog was stolen from a home on the city’s south side Thursday night.

MPD received a call around 11:45 p.m. where a woman reported her French Bulldog, cash, and other items were missing from her home on the 2200 block of Woodview Ct .

The dog goes by the name of Cardi. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

This investigation is ongoing.

