Severe injuries after car, semi collision on I-90

Severe injuries after car, semi collision on I-90.
Severe injuries after car, semi collision on I-90.(Source: MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was left with severe injuries after a heavy duty flatbed trailer detached from a semi truck early Monday, the Madison Fire Department reports.

The MFD Engine 14 and Medic 14 were dispatched to highway I-90 near Milwaukee St. at about 4:50 a.m. and found a heavily damaged sedan resting against the median.

A State Patrol officer was providing medical care to the driver. Fire and EMS crews were able to remove the driver from the car.

Paramedics took over before transporting the driver to a local hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
UW football reinstates Jordan Turner following internal inquiry
MPD received a call around 11:45 p.m. where a woman reported her French Bulldog, cash, and...
MPD investigates 4-month-old stolen dog on Madison’s south side
Rebecca Cooke campaign
Democrat challenges Rep. Van Orden in Wisconsin battleground as her party seeks to flip House
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Name released of Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara Co. crash