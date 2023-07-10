Severe injuries after car, semi collision on I-90.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was left with severe injuries after a heavy duty flatbed trailer detached from a semi truck early Monday, the Madison Fire Department reports.

The MFD Engine 14 and Medic 14 were dispatched to highway I-90 near Milwaukee St. at about 4:50 a.m. and found a heavily damaged sedan resting against the median.

A State Patrol officer was providing medical care to the driver. Fire and EMS crews were able to remove the driver from the car.

Paramedics took over before transporting the driver to a local hospital.

