Two men beaten with golf club, MPD looking for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a disturbance involving two suspects who were beaten with a golf club early Monday morning.

Police responded to the incident on the 3200 block of Ridgeway Ave. around midnight Monday.

According to MPD, the victims and the suspect knew one another.

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, but MPD noted they have probable cause to arrest him for battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.