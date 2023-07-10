Two men beaten with golf club, MPD looking for suspect

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a disturbance involving two suspects who were beaten with a golf club early Monday morning.

Police responded to the incident on the 3200 block of Ridgeway Ave. around midnight Monday.

According to MPD, the victims and the suspect knew one another.

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, but MPD noted they have probable cause to arrest him for battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Name released of Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara Co. crash
Fatal Crash generic
Victims of I-39 crash in Waushara County identified
A Cassville man died in a rollover crash in Grant Co. on Sunday morning, according to the...
1 dead in rollover crash in Grant Co.
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona