UW football reinstates Jordan Turner following internal inquiry

The junior linebacker will resume participation in team activities
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW football has reinstated junior linebacker Jordan Turner following an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff.

Turner was previously suspended in June from competition and practice after violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

In a statement addressing the suspension on Twitter, Turner said he was cited with an OWI along with additional traffic violations.

