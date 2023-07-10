UW football reinstates Jordan Turner following internal inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW football has reinstated junior linebacker Jordan Turner following an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff.

Turner was previously suspended in June from competition and practice after violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

In a statement addressing the suspension on Twitter, Turner said he was cited with an OWI along with additional traffic violations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.