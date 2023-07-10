70-acre wildfire burning in Waushara County, portion of Hwy 21 shut down

COLOMA, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are battling a wildfire burning southeast of Coloma.

According to the DNR, the 70-acre “Pallet Fire” has led to evacuations in the area, and several structures have already burned down. The fire is spreading northeast along Cumberland Avenue and is burning pine and mixed hardwoods.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The DNR is in charge of the fire scene and several fire departments are assisting the DNR. Nine DNR engines, 10 tractor plows and one attack plane are among the vehicles being used to put out the widespread fire.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area between Cumberland Rd. and HWY 21. A portion of HWY 21 has been shut down.

This story is developing and NBC15 is sending a news crew to the scene. This story will be updated.

A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon. Video from viewer.

