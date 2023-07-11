2 deaths under investigation in Iowa Co.

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting toxicology results from two death investigations that both began Saturday when the bodies of two men were discovered just hours apart.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated there was no direct threat to the public in connection with the deaths. However, authorities noted that deputies have responded lately to what was described as suspicious activity that led to “adverse reactions to substance abuse.”

The statement from the Sheriff’s Office noted it was working with the Dodgeville Police Department to investigate the two deaths.

Emergency crews found the first person, a 29-year-old man, around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday when someone called 911 saying a person may be dead in a home on Jamie Street, in the City of Dodgeville.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that day, Iowa Co. dispatchers received another 911 call, this time from a person saying they believed a 33-year-old man was dead at the AmericInn hotel, in the Town of Dodgeville.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of either man, or did it provide any other direct information about how they may have died.

While specific details were not included, the Sheriff’s Office urged anyone experiencing substance abuse to call 211 or 800-622-4357 for help finding local resources.

