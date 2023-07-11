8 firefighters injured as Washaura Co. wildfire 99% contained

COLOMA, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty buildings have been destroyed by a Waushara County wildfire that erupted Monday, the Department of Natural Resources reported in its latest update. In its new statement Tuesday morning, the agency indicated the fire is 99% contained.

Investigators also revealed burning debris is believed to be the cause of the fire.

State and local emergency responders now estimate the Pallet Fire spread across 830 acres southeast of Coloma. Acknowledging the wide swings in reported sizes on Monday, the DNR stated this latest figure was based on infrared and satellite information coupled with location points on the ground. It expects to refine that number further as more information comes in.

Eight firefighters have been injured while trying to keep the flames from spreading, DNR noted in its update, adding that all of them have since been treated and released.

Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres. (Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR)

Emergency responders described the fire’s behavior as erratic and attributed that to the high winds on Monday and the ongoing drought conditions. On top of that, they reported trees were effectively turning into torches, which let the flames move between the treetops.

State officials pointed out that not much rain fell over the area overnight, so many of the weather conditions that facilitated the fire, drought, warm temperatures, and low humidity, are still there. The winds, however, have slowed.

The dangers that enabled the Pallet Fire’s spread extend past Waushara Co. and into much of the rest of the state, DNR continued. Agency officials urged people to use extreme caution around campfires, outdoor grills, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, and with other items that could throw a spark or otherwise ignite a fire until conditions improve.

A wildfire is burning between Coloma and Wautoma, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon. Video from viewer.

