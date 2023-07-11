After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

