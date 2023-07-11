Drought conditions resulting in low lake levels in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is dealing with an extreme drought which is directly impacting Madison’s lakes.

Due to the lack of rain, officials said the water levels are low but are still one to two inches above the Wisconsin DNR’s summer minimum range.

The land and water resources department in Dane County monitors water levels. Officials said using the dams is key during a drought.

Dane County Land & Water Resources Department Assistant Director John Reimer said closing dams can “limit the flow that’s leaving them and hold back water versus in a flooding situation, the dams are open, passing as much water that can go through them.”

Boaters are also advised to take caution in parts of the lake that may be more shallow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.