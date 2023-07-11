J.J. & T.J. Watt make Wheaties history

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMTV) – Wisconsin’s Watt brothers continue making history – and this time it’s Wheaties history.

Now-retired defensive end J.J. Watt and his still-playing sibling T.J. are set to become the first brothers to appear side-by-side together on the famous orange cereal boxes, the cereal maker revealed Tuesday morning. They will also be the first duo to share the front of the box since 1934, the company noted.

If you are wondering about Derek… the middle child of the Watt brothers was not left out. He will join his brothers on the back of the boxes.

“Built around a uniting love for football, the Watt family is grounded in perseverance, togetherness, and a commitment to doing the right thing when it matters most, while serving communities in their lives outside of football,” Wheaties wrote in a statement.

After recounting J.J. and T.J.’s accomplishments on-the-field, the cereal company highlighted some of the many ways they give back and, as the company put it, “honor what it means to be a Champion.”

The Breakfast of Champions noted how they both served as faces of recent high-profile fundraising efforts, including Hurricane Harvey relief and the Make-a-Wish foundation. It also pointed to the Justin J. Watt Foundation, which gives children opportunities to be involved in athletics in a safe environment, as one notable example. To mark their appearance on the Wheaties boxes, the company pledged to donate $100,000 to the foundation.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” the statement announcing the boxes quoted J.J. and T.J. as saying. “To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

Fans of the Pewaukee-natives won’t have to wait too long to have breakfast with the Watt brothers, Wheaties says customers should start seeing the new boxes on store shelves early next month.

For the first time ever, Wheaties features brothers, J.J. and T.J. Watt, on the iconic orange box. (Business Wire)

