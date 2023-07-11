Line Of Storms Tonight

Periods Of Storms

Plenty Of Dry Weather

Warm Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It was a hot start to the work week and that heat is going to help fuel some rounds of storms through the end of the week. We are heading into an active pattern that features daily rounds of wet weather. While confidence is high in that, the exact timing and location of these storm clusters and be a bit more difficulty. There will also be several dry periods mixed in between. While no widespread organized severe weather is expected, isolated strong to severe storms are possible from time to time. We will keep a close eye on things as we move through the next couple of days.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds this evening with a line of storms moving in from the northwest. This line will be weakening with time but could have a stronger storm or two initially. Overnight lows into the middle 60s with a light southwesterly wind. Tuesday should be mainly dry with any spotty shower chance coming very early in the day and again by the late evening hours. Highs into the middle 80s with a light northerly wind. A few showers will move back in by Tuesday night with lows into the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

One of the better chances of storms looks to come on Wednesday. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be held down into the 70s. Lingering storms are possible into Thursday and Friday, although becoming more scattered. Isolated storm activity remains into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the middle and upper 80s.

