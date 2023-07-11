Madison dryer fire blamed on too much lint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Too much lint inside the vertical vent hose was blamed for a fire at a Madison apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., residents told firefighters they put a load of laundry into the dryer on Saturday morning and could smell smoke about a half-hour later. One person went to check on the odor while calling 911 as others evacuated.

The individual who went downstairs reported seeing flames shooting between the seams of the vertical dryer and doused them with three small buckets of water, the report continued.

When firefighters arrived around 9:15 a.m. at the complex, in the 2000 block of Northport Drive, they determined that had extinguished the flames and they proceeded to make sure the fire had not spread. They found the tubing had been damaged by the fire, but not the dryer itself – or the laundry.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.