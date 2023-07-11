Motorcycle rider dies after crash outside New Glarus brewery

(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fort Atkinson motorcycle rider has died following a weekend crash outside of a New Glarus brewery, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office update, the woman was following another motorcycle at the time of the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lead motorcycle abruptly turned into the brewery, which is in the N8000 block of Wis. Hwy. 69, and the woman’s motorcycle ran into the side of it, the initial report indicated.

The 60-year-old woman was flown to UW Hospital for treatment, while the rider of the lead motorcycle, who was also badly hurt was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its update, the Sheriff’s Office was informed Monday night that the woman had died. It did not release her name pending notification of the family.

The first report also noted that neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time, but did have on eye protection.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

Sunny and warm today.
Sunny and Warm Today
The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.
Retired Oregon K9 “Vende” passes away
UW Football reinstates Jordan Turner following OWI, traffic violations
Day of remembrance: Family, friends and first responders honor fallen fire captain