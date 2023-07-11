Motorcycle rider dies after crash outside New Glarus brewery

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fort Atkinson motorcycle rider has died following a weekend crash outside of a New Glarus brewery, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office update, the woman was following another motorcycle at the time of the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lead motorcycle abruptly turned into the brewery, which is in the N8000 block of Wis. Hwy. 69, and the woman’s motorcycle ran into the side of it, the initial report indicated.

The 60-year-old woman was flown to UW Hospital for treatment, while the rider of the lead motorcycle, who was also badly hurt was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its update, the Sheriff’s Office was informed Monday night that the woman had died. It did not release her name pending notification of the family.

The first report also noted that neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time, but did have on eye protection.

