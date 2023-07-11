New initiative to amp up shelf-stable milk distribution to area foodbanks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local milk brand Kemps is taking action to provide much-needed nourishment for families in the Midwest through milk carton donations.

On Tuesday, Kemps distributed 46,000 individual units of stable milk to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Although milk is one of the most wanted items by foodbanks, it has a relatively short shelf life. The Giving Cow Cartons offer a shelf-stable solution and don’t require refrigeration.

President and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Michelle Orge said foodbanks are now placing an emphasis on fresh produce, fresh dairy and fresh food.

“More than 60% of the distribution of our food is in those fresh categories, but having shelf stable food is really important. We have a lot of partners that don’t have ample refrigerated storage,” Orge said.

The donated milk has a shelf life of 12 months. Second Harvest will distribute the milk cartons to food pantries and shelters throughout Southwest Wisconsin.

