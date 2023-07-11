OWI suspect crashed into tree, tried to fight Madison police officers

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An allegedly intoxicated man is accused of trying to fight with the police officer and emergency crews who responded to the scene after he crashed into a tree, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to its statement, smoke was coming from the man’s car after he wrecked it shortly before midnight on Sunday near the Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road intersection. He tried running away, MPD said, but tripped on a curb.

The MPD report indicates he tried to pick fights with the officers and emergency crews at the scene and at the hospital, including by spitting at them. One officer was hurt during the confrontations, the police department noted.

The police department stated Monday that, once he is cleared by doctors, he was expected to be booked on counts of battery to law enforcement officers and emergency medical workers, first-offense OWI, criminal damage to property, among other allegations.

