Recent thefts in Dane Co. offer reminder to parkgoers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – People headed to a local park or planning to take their four-legged friends to the dog park should take all their valuables from their cars while they are there.

That warning from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office came Tuesday after deputies were alerted to break-ins at multiple parks the previous day.

Three people at dog parks in the town of Verona reported their vehicles were broken into. At Token Creek County Park, in the town of Burke, another woman told investigators someone smashed through her window to snatch her purse.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call the Dane Co. Tip Line at 608-284-6142.

