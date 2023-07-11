Retired Oregon K9 “Vende” passes away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.

The retired K9, “Vende,” started her career with the department in 2010 and served with her handler, Officer Josh Kohlman, for 11 years. She retired in October 2010.

“She was not only helpful in tracking and drug investigations, but also stole the hearts of many with her kindness,” the police department said in a statement.

Officer Kohlman, members of the Oregon Police Department, and several close friends held a private ceremony Monday morning at Country View Veterinary Service to show her love and say goodbyes.

