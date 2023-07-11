Special Olympics Wisconsin celebrates with Sheriff’s Office during Torch Run

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its collaboration with Special Olympics Wisconsin at their Torch Run Monday morning.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its collaboration with Special Olympics Wisconsin at their Torch Run Monday morning.

During the run, law enforcement carried the torch while participants ran nearly two miles, beginning at the Sheriff’s Office and ending at a Jimmy John’s parking lot. They also received free subs from the sandwich shop.

“It’s super important,” Jared Porter, Special Olympics Event Coordinator said. “Without law enforcement, Special Olympics probably wouldn’t be around. They’re our biggest fundraiser, our biggest group of volunteers, and our athletes just love the sight of our officers and interacting with them.”

More than 7,500 Wisconsin athletes of any age and skill level with intellectual disabilities benefit from Special Olympics.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

Two men beaten with golf club, MPD looking for suspect
Flag raised outside Sun Prairie fire station in honor of Captain Cory Barr
Sun Prairie Explosion 5 year anniversary
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Wisconsin troopers take to the skies and semis to catch traffic violations
Wisconsin troopers take to the skies and semis to catch traffic violations