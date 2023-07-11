Special Olympics Wisconsin celebrates with Sheriff’s Office during Torch Run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its collaboration with Special Olympics Wisconsin at their Torch Run Monday morning.

During the run, law enforcement carried the torch while participants ran nearly two miles, beginning at the Sheriff’s Office and ending at a Jimmy John’s parking lot. They also received free subs from the sandwich shop.

“It’s super important,” Jared Porter, Special Olympics Event Coordinator said. “Without law enforcement, Special Olympics probably wouldn’t be around. They’re our biggest fundraiser, our biggest group of volunteers, and our athletes just love the sight of our officers and interacting with them.”

More than 7,500 Wisconsin athletes of any age and skill level with intellectual disabilities benefit from Special Olympics.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.