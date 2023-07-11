Sunny and warm today.

Highs in the middle 80s today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today. It will bring sunshine and warm conditions with highs expected in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will be dropping off through the day with dew points reaching the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

As low pressure moves in from the southwest, we will see an increase in clouds overnight and rain will become likely by Wednesday. Rainfall totals tomorrow are expected in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range. Also with clouds and rain around, temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow.

A few scattered showers will be possible for Thursday and Friday, but dry conditions are expected for most of the weekend. Highs will be back in the middle 80s to close out the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend and into the first part of next week with highs still in the 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Low: 62. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 77.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 84.

