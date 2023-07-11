‘Top Chef’ putting Madison’s culinary scene in the spotlight, Milwaukee too

Kristen Kish will serve as the next 'Top Chef' as the show comes to Madison and Milwaukee for...
Kristen Kish will serve as the next 'Top Chef' as the show comes to Madison and Milwaukee for Season 21.(NBC Universal)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – ‘Top Chef’ will be serving up some of the finest dishes that the Madison and Milwaukee areas have to offer when they head into their new season. On Tuesday, the long-running cooking show revealed its latest chefs will square off in the two Wisconsin cities.

“With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination,” the show said when announcing its Season 21 locations.

Destination Madison, the city’s marketing organization celebrated the show’s trip to the heartland, describing the Wisconsin capital as “a hidden gem of the American culinary scene.”

The agency’s President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said the producers could not have made a better choice and that the rest of the country will be surprised and excited when they see what Madison has to offer.

“Madison has innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and is surrounded by some of the best agriculture in the country,” she added.

The ‘Top Chef’ announcement included a quote from Gov. Tony Evers, who indicated he was ready to show off the Dairy State’s food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients.

“I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer,” he said.

The next season will also include a new host. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish has been named the show’s new ‘Top Chef.’ She will be joined by head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons when it comes time to sample the best flavors Milwaukee and Madison have to offer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

For the first time ever, Wheaties features brothers, J.J. and T.J. Watt, on the iconic orange...
J.J. & T.J. Watt make Wheaties history
FILE - Milwaukee City Hall is seen on June 14, 2023, in Milwaukee. The sales tax in Milwaukee...
Milwaukee council approves sales tax hike as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
Madison dryer fire blamed on too much lint
Motorcycle rider dies after crash outside New Glarus brewery