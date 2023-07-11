Tracking A Wet Morning Commute Wednesday

Much Needed Rainfall

Drought Conditions Remain

Cooler Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enjoy Tuesday evening as we will be tracking some much-needed rain chances for the middle of the week. This looks to bring a more widespread soaking rain to the region with many places slated to pick up a half to one inch of rainfall. The rest of the week will continue to feature storm chances, but more scattered in nature. At this point in time, we are looking at general summertime storms and not so much a severe weather risk. While Wednesday will be cooler, the rest of the week looks to heat right back up into the 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with storms developing late. Lows into the lower 60s with a light easterly wind. Showers and storms likely the first half of Wednesday becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs into the middle 70s. A light easterly wind 5-10 mph. Isolated storm threat Wednesday night with lows back to the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Isolated to scattered storms possible for the back half of the week. Timing and location can be tricky, and it will be a wait and see situation. Many will remain dry, but heavy downpours are possible where storms develop. Expect plenty of sunshine in between the showers with highs getting well into the 80s. A decent weekend expected with very low chances of rain.

