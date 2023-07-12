$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. However, someone in Wisconsin is a cool million dollars richer (before taxes, of course) thanks to matching all five regular numbers.

According to the Mega Millions website, three people matched those first five numbers across three states. In addition to the Badger State, lottery officials say winning tickets were sold in California and South Dakota.

The Wisconsin Lottery indicates the ticket sold around here was purchased in Plymouth.

The winning numbers for Mega Millions on Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64, and the Mega ball was 5.

It was a majestic night for a Wisconsin #MegaMillions player.



A winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at Pick N Save in #Plymouth for the Tuesday, 07/11 drawing.



Because nobody hit those first five numbers AND the Mega ball, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s night drawing rises to $500 million.

For those who don’t think they can get by on a half-billion dollars, though. Powerball’s top prize remains even higher. Currently, it sits at $750 million going into Wednesday’s drawing.

