$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Mega Millions 2-21-2023
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. However, someone in Wisconsin is a cool million dollars richer (before taxes, of course) thanks to matching all five regular numbers.

According to the Mega Millions website, three people matched those first five numbers across three states. In addition to the Badger State, lottery officials say winning tickets were sold in California and South Dakota.

The Wisconsin Lottery indicates the ticket sold around here was purchased in Plymouth.

The winning numbers for Mega Millions on Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64, and the Mega ball was 5.

Because nobody hit those first five numbers AND the Mega ball, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s night drawing rises to $500 million.

For those who don’t think they can get by on a half-billion dollars, though. Powerball’s top prize remains even higher. Currently, it sits at $750 million going into Wednesday’s drawing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
An internal investigation finds a Middleton employee ran a for-profit business out of the MOC...
Documents show Middleton employee used public works garage to run business for 10 years

Latest News

Downtown Madison overview
Mayor Rhodes-Conway backs Johnson and Bassett affordable housing project
Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.
Concerts on the Square postponed for third Wednesday in a row
The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair
Fitchburg officials say a kitchen sprinkler likely prevented a fire from spreading throughout...
A single sprinkler saved a Fitchburg apartment complex, officials say