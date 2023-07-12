Arlington house catches fire, 3 dogs reported dead

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are investigating a house fire in Arlington that all of it’s residents were able to escape from but took the lives of three dogs on Monday, the Arlington Fire Department said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., fire officials were dispatched to 106 Ellickson Street after receiving a report that a fire on the house’s porch was spreading to the rest of the house, according to the fire department.

At the scene, fire officials activated the box alarm for help from other area fire departments. The fire department reported all residents escaped uninjured, but three of their dogs did not make it out alive.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

14 area agencies assisted the Arlington Fire Department with the house fire.

