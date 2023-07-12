Boys & Girls Club receives $300k gift from American Family Insurance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is receiving a major gift to continue a program that helps students become college and career ready.

On Wednesday, the club announced they are receiving a $300,000 gift from American Family Insurance to continue the AVID/TOPS program.

The effort partners the club with the Madison Metropolitan School District. Club President and CEO Michael Johnson says they are the only Boys and Girls Club in the nation with full-time staff during the day.

“Traditional Boys & Girls Clubs run after-school programs. We’re not a traditional Boys & Girls Club, and we’re not in a traditional environment. Our kids need our leadership, our kids need our support,” Johnson said.

Wednesday’s announcement kicks off a week of events celebrating the grand opening of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.

