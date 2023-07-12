Concerts on the Square postponed for third Wednesday in a row

Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.
Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Concerts on the Square have had a rough year so far. After losing their first shows two weeks ago to smoky skies, last Wednesday’s performance was postponed because of rain.

Now, heading into week three, organizers will have to once again postpone the Wednesday night show. Organizers announced the July 12 performance of ‘A Wisconsin Celebration’ was washed out as afternoon rains are expected to continue. The concert will now move to Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

What was supposed to be the first show of the year two weeks ago was delayed over poor air quality. “¡Viva Tiempo Libre!” will be rescheduled for a later date, which has not been announced yet.

Last Wednesday, the performance of Contrastes was put off for a day because of rain, but the weather cleared up enough for them to start the season the next night.

Anyone who wants to go see Thursday’s performance can head down to the King Street corner of Capital Square and begin setting up after 3 p.m. Organizers added that fans will find plenty to eat or drink from some of Madison’s favorite vendors, and provided a list of them here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
An internal investigation finds a Middleton employee ran a for-profit business out of the MOC...
Documents show Middleton employee used public works garage to run business for 10 years

Latest News

The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair
Fitchburg officials say a kitchen sprinkler likely prevented a fire from spreading throughout...
A single sprinkler saved a Fitchburg apartment complex, officials say
A groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex took place in Middleton Wednesday...
Construction starts on Middleton workforce housing units
Here are the new Wisconsin State Fair foods!