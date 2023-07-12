Concerts on the Square postponed for third Wednesday in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Concerts on the Square have had a rough year so far. After losing their first shows two weeks ago to smoky skies, last Wednesday’s performance was postponed because of rain.

Now, heading into week three, organizers will have to once again postpone the Wednesday night show. Organizers announced the July 12 performance of ‘A Wisconsin Celebration’ was washed out as afternoon rains are expected to continue. The concert will now move to Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

What was supposed to be the first show of the year two weeks ago was delayed over poor air quality. “¡Viva Tiempo Libre!” will be rescheduled for a later date, which has not been announced yet.

Last Wednesday, the performance of Contrastes was put off for a day because of rain, but the weather cleared up enough for them to start the season the next night.

Anyone who wants to go see Thursday’s performance can head down to the King Street corner of Capital Square and begin setting up after 3 p.m. Organizers added that fans will find plenty to eat or drink from some of Madison’s favorite vendors, and provided a list of them here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.