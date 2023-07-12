‘Drive A Bus’ event draws community to fill bus driver shortage

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLETON-CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) -The Middleton-Cross Plains School District aimed to find bus drivers at its Drive a Bus event to combat staffing shortages.

Over this past year students have made it to school and other extracurricular activities late because there weren’t enough drivers.

Bus driver applicant Stephen Drucker tested his skills at the event. He was encouraged by his wife who works for the district to see if he has what it takes.

Currently he works at Spectrum Brands in the mail room department but can see himself working this job part time.

“I’m just looking to see what’s available and of course the district is a very good district. It’s a great area,” Drucker said.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jerrud Rossing for the district points to event aiding in the application process.

“We can hire them on the spot and start the process so they don’t have to wait for a phone call back or they can just express interest and ask us to call them in a couple of weeks,” Rossing said.

He mentions they are looking for candidates with the skills and the desire to give back to the community.

“You know, they always say it takes a village to raise a family and that’s what we look at when we look at hiring individuals,” Rossing said.

Drucker says anyone feeling nervous should not feel intimidated because of the thorough instruction given by staff.

This is the second event put on by the district to find drivers for the upcoming school year. Applications are now live for those interested in applying.

