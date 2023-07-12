Lafayette County Fair underway with almost 2,000 exhibitors

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Fair begins today in Darlington with free admission and live music to return for this season.

The five-day fair also brings along tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and about two thousand exhibitions from 4-H and FFA members.

Swine judging began at 8 a.m. this morning, and two sisters who are a part of Yellowstone 4-H shared their secret to success.

“You have to read the pigs minds’ sometimes so like whenever you’re feeling feelings that’s what the pigs are feeling,” Kenlye Seffrood said.

The sisters have been showing pigs for as long as they can remember, and according to them, they love every minute of it.

“We have taken a lot of time to work with these animals since they were first born so it’s a lot of hard work morning and night, so its definitely nice to see the outcome of all the shows and how well we do and see all summer long how much we’ve improved with the pigs,” Lexi Seffrood said.

Live music has been brought back to the fair this year, with performances from Jordan Delzer with the Driftless Ramblers and Eli Alger & the Faster Horses Country Music happening on July 13.

As well, for those traveling to the Lafayette County Fair this week, the Darlington Police Department will be providing a free safe rides program.

Between 9 pm and 3 am, free rides home will be available from the Lafayette County fairgrounds and licensed establishments within the city.

More information and a schedule of events for the county fair can be found here.

