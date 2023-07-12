Madison donut maker vying for Carla Hall ‘Favorite Chef’ honors

Bonnie Raimy
Bonnie Raimy(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With a day to go, a Madison chef has some ground to make up in their bid to win a national Favorite Chef competition.

Bonnie Raimy sits in eighth place in her group in the Carla Hall Presents Favorite Chef contest, as of 3:30 p.m. The chefs who move into the Top 5 round will be selected by who picks up the most votes by 9 p.m. on Thursday. The overall winner will take home a $25,000 prize and appear in a two-page Taste of Home Magazine advertorial.

Raimy, who runs Bonnie’s Balls, is quoted on the page where people can vote for her as saying she entered the competition “to bring attention to the struggles small food businesses face and the importance of our farmers and food producers.” Fans can vote for her here and check out the other competition.

Her business sells deep-fried donuts with their own Wisconsin twist: they come filled with Wisconsin cheese curds. The donuts come in three flavors cheese curds and chives, cheese curds/bacon/beer, and plain. They are sold at multiple markets across Madison.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
An internal investigation finds a Middleton employee ran a for-profit business out of the MOC...
Documents show Middleton employee used public works garage to run business for 10 years

Latest News

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Downtown Madison overview
Mayor Rhodes-Conway backs Johnson and Bassett affordable housing project
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.
Concerts on the Square postponed for third Wednesday in a row