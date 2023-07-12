Madison donut maker vying for Carla Hall ‘Favorite Chef’ honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With a day to go, a Madison chef has some ground to make up in their bid to win a national Favorite Chef competition.

Bonnie Raimy sits in eighth place in her group in the Carla Hall Presents Favorite Chef contest, as of 3:30 p.m. The chefs who move into the Top 5 round will be selected by who picks up the most votes by 9 p.m. on Thursday. The overall winner will take home a $25,000 prize and appear in a two-page Taste of Home Magazine advertorial.

Raimy, who runs Bonnie’s Balls, is quoted on the page where people can vote for her as saying she entered the competition “to bring attention to the struggles small food businesses face and the importance of our farmers and food producers.” Fans can vote for her here and check out the other competition.

Her business sells deep-fried donuts with their own Wisconsin twist: they come filled with Wisconsin cheese curds. The donuts come in three flavors cheese curds and chives, cheese curds/bacon/beer, and plain. They are sold at multiple markets across Madison.

