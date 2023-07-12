Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30 years

Madison Public Library Foundation turns 30
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Public Library Foundation celebrated its 30th birthday on Tuesday.

The foundation has raised money and supported public library development since 1993.

The non-profit celebrated its birthday with free cookies at all nine Madison locations on Tuesday. People could also write notes and share what makes public libraries so special for them.

Madison Public Library Foundation Executive Director Conor Moran said he wants people to spend the next 30 years using their services and spending time reading together.

”Libraries change neighborhoods. They really bring neighborhoods together, neighbors together but they also just expand the opportunities. People don’t think about that fact that a library is a city service center. You can get tax help, you can do blood drives, you can learn about the things that are going on,” Moran said. ”We’re working on expanding the library system to the far east side, and that’ll be a big push for the next couple of years here. There’s always something that’s growing and changing at the library.”

Moran said the library is planning several free events for the Wisconsin Book Festival starting in September.

The series of events provides Madison community members with opportunities to hear form authors and artists from all over the country speak about their work.

