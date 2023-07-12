Man hit by car on Madison’s north side

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car on Madison’s north side late Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to MPD, the 39-year old man was hit by a driver heading southbound on N. Sherman Ave. as he made a left turn on Commercial Ave.

Officials said the 39-year-old was hospitalized with significant injuries. Police are investigating the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
One dead in crash on Highway 12

Latest News

Generic house fire
Arlington house catches fire, 3 dogs reported dead
Madison Public Library Foundation turns 30
Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30 years
‘Top Chef’ putting Madison’s culinary scene in the spotlight, Milwaukee too
8 firefighters injured as Washaura Co. wildfire 99% contained