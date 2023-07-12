Man hit by car on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car on Madison’s north side late Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to MPD, the 39-year old man was hit by a driver heading southbound on N. Sherman Ave. as he made a left turn on Commercial Ave.

Officials said the 39-year-old was hospitalized with significant injuries. Police are investigating the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

