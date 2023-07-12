Mayor Rhodes-Conway backs Johnson and Bassett affordable housing project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Common Council voted to approve a planned development on Wes Johnson Street, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway fully backs the decision.

In her blog post, Rhodes-Conway explained that the proposed apartment complex would provide more than double the housing units than what is currently there, an effort that would be in line with meeting the city’s population growth and need for affordable housing.

“While I share the urgency to create more affordable housing, and specifically more affordable housing for students, preventing this development would have done nothing to advance that goal,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes Conway noted that the city’s dedication to building affordable housing has resulted in 27 developments totaling 2,362 units. 1,839 of those units are considered affordable.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Council, the University and the full range of public and private partners to increase our supply of affordable housing, including affordable student housing, in the city,” Rhodes-Conway said.

