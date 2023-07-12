MPD: Madison clerk punched after pinning theft suspect

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man is accused of punching the store clerk who was pinning him to the ground for allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor.

As he was walking into the store Sunday evening, the 23-year-old suspect allegedly told the clerk he planned to swipe the bottle. When he tried leaving with it, however, the clerk caught up with him outside the store and pinned him, the Madison Police Dept. reported indicated.

While on the ground, the suspect punched the clerk and then drew a folding knife, according to the MPD statement. During the encounter, the report continued, employees at another business rushed over to help the clerk.

MPD officer responded around 7 p.m. to the shop, in the 1700 block of Thierer Road, and were able to locate the man nearby.

The man was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct while armed, and retail theft.

