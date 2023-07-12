Multiple fire departments respond to Cottage Grove blaze

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Multiple agencies have responded to a fire in a rural portion of Cottage Grove late Wednesday morning.

Dane Co. dispatchers confirmed firefighters were called around 8:40 a.m. to a structure fire in the 4600 block of Baxter Road. Fire crews from Cottage Grove, Deerfield, and McFarland have all gone to aid in containing the blaze.

Authorities have not indicated if any injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. This NBC15 News has dispatched a crew to the scene and this story will be updated with as information becomes available.

