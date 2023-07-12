Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair

You can get everything from the world's hottest slush to bugs on a brownie at the Wisconsin State Fair this year.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) – You can soon wash down your scorpion and bug-laden brownie with a cinnamon slush made with Carolina reaper powder among other spicy ingredients.

That’s right! The Wisconsin State Fair is back and, along with carnival rides and games, that means plenty of foods that you won’t find too many other places, including the ‘Bug Brownie On-a-Stick’ and the ‘Atomic Slush,’ which vendors describe as the world’s hottest slush.

Meat lovers can chomp off some alligator, from ribs to toes. Although, they may be disappointed to see their beef jerky is now made of cotton candy. Corn dog lovers can find them beer-battered and cheese dipped or with an extra layer of pickle inside. If that’s not where you think pickles should be, you can get them on doughnuts too!

The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this year.(Wisconsin State Fair)

Taco fans can grab onto Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos or a Brat & Kraut Cheese Curd Taco. But when it’s time to start stepping, you won’t need a walking taco, because there are walking gyros and a walking s’mores for desert.

All of that can get someone thirsty, that’s why there are iced lattes with a deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget, Dough Floats, Ferris Mules, Limerick Nitro Lattes, and Mango Tango Tajin drink blends – among plenty of other beverages – to try.

All of that is just a taste of what’s cooking at the Wisconsin State Fair, when it returns to West Allis on August 3. In all, organizers say there are more than 100 new additions. With so much to try, they have compiled it all into a food finder.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
An internal investigation finds a Middleton employee ran a for-profit business out of the MOC...
Documents show Middleton employee used public works garage to run business for 10 years

Latest News

Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.
Concerts on the Square postponed for third Wednesday in a row
Fitchburg officials say a kitchen sprinkler likely prevented a fire from spreading throughout...
A single sprinkler saved a Fitchburg apartment complex, officials say
A groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex took place in Middleton Wednesday...
Construction starts on Middleton workforce housing units
Here are the new Wisconsin State Fair foods!