Rain comes at crucial time for Dane County farmers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy rain on Tuesday could help improve drought conditions for Dane County farmers.

Until Tuesday, the summer drought has slowed hay, wheat, soy bean and corn crop growth for Cambridge Farmer Duane Hinchley.

”Typically at this stage, this corn would be up over my head,” Hinchley said. ”On the real hot days it would roll up its leaves like that to protect itself and we kind of call it pineapple tops when you get them 90 degree and hot winds blowing on the crop, but now today it’s got its receptors up and out. Bring on the rain! We love it!”

UW Madison Extension Regional Crops Educator Will Fulwider said the timing of this rain is everything because corn is preparing to pollinate next week and needs as much rain as possible.

”We could makeup that deficit in like three days here in Wisconsin so it’s really dependent on how the rest of the year kind of tumbles out,” Fulwider said. “It’s not too late to have an okay crop. For sure. Some people will come out of this with a good crop because they’ve got soils in a topography that is not a lot of hilltops.”

Fulwider said the early summer drought slows growth, but will speed up the harvest. He anticipates crops could be dry enough to harvest by early October, rather than when sometimes they are not ready until December.

