Rain Likely Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of low pressure will slide across the region today. The low-pressure system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area occasionally through the morning and into the early afternoon. Rain is expected to come to an end by early to mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side with clouds and showers around. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 70s.

By tomorrow, weak high pressure will take over and bring a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures are expected to rebound with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Rain will become likely again on Friday as another disturbance pushes through. The rain will head out Friday night. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 80s to close out the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday with a chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will still be in the 80s into the first part of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 73. Wind: SE 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 63. Wind: E 5.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 83.

Friday: Partly sunny with rain likely. High: 85.

