Rain Tapers Down Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A widespread gentle soaking rain was exactly what the doctor ordered for Wednesday. Early reports of a half to one inch coming in with locally higher reports close to two inches! While this won’t pull us out of the drought, it will help things temporarily. We will get an update on the drought situation Thursday morning. Steady rain should taper off this evening with an active pattern remaining for the end of week and weekend. However, this will be a more isolated and scattered activity with Friday being the next best chance.

Showers taper down this evening with an isolated storm remaining overnight. Lows into the lower 60s with a light northeasterly wind. Partly sunny Thursday with a spotty shower or storm. Highs into the lower 80s with a light westerly wind of 5-10 mph. A spotty shower Thursday night with lows into the lower 60s. The better chance of scattered storms will be on Friday with highs back to the upper 80s.

The weekend looks decent, although there will be an isolated storm threat both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Shower chances should start ot push out as we head into early next week.

