Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer

LIBERTY Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A teenage driver was arrested after a Grant Co. deputy reported seeing him going 36 mph over the speed limit in a commercial vehicle that was hauling a skid steer loader on its trailer.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old Abbotsford man was clocked going 91 mph along Hwy. 61, in Liberty Township, where the posted speed limit is 55 mph. After stopping him, the deputy discovered the teen did not have any driver’s license and took him into custody on a count of driving a commercial vehicle without a CDL as well as speeding.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noted only a single chain bound the skid steer - a type of compact, front-loading tractor - to the trailer and the trailer’s lighting system was not working, the report continued. After securing the skid steer to the trailer, the commercial vehicle was seized and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was later released to a supervisor with the company that owned the vehicle, Area Wide Concrete and Excavating, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. He added the company was cited for failing to display registration, operating without stopping lights, and improper directional lighting. Dreckman indicated an investigation is still being conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and he expects the case to be referred to the Grant Co. District Attorney’s Office.

